Leesburg Suspends Business Grant Program as Requests Exceed Available Funding

It didn’t take long for Leesburg business owners to submit their funding grant requests this time around.

Just a few days after Leesburg opened applications for its latest round of business grant funding, the program has been suspended as requests have exceeded the available funding set aside by the Town Council.

According to Public Information Officer Betsy Arnett, as of 8:30 p.m. Sunday night, just 48 hours after the application opened, the town received 104 applications requesting a total of $560,000. The Town Council had recently set aside $500,000 to use for new $5,000 or $10,000 grants for eligible town businesses.

“Each of these [applications] will now need to be reviewed to verify if they meet the established criteria for funding. Although a few may not be eligible, most should qualify,” Arnett said.

Should enough applications not qualify that the awarded funding would fall below $500,000, Arnett said that a new application would open to dole out remaining funds.

