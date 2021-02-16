Purcellville Pet Supplies Plus Opens in Gateway

The Purcellville store formerly occupied by Pet Valu reopened asPet Supplies Pluson Jan. 25.

The new Pet Supplies Plus store is owned and operated by Kevin and Donna Bath, who work professionally in systems engineering as project managers. The store sells a variety of pet care products, toys and foods, and offers dog wash stations and carry-out service with reserved parking spaces for touchless pickup. The Preferred Pet Club also offers members regular coupons and monthly specials.

The store, located at 120 Purcellville Gateway Dr., will offer grooming services and will host a grand opening in the near future, according to a Feb. 12 announcement.

Pet Supplies Plus operates more than 500 locations in 35 states. Learn more at petsuppliesplus.com or call the Purcellville location at 540-299-7959.

Pet Valu announced in November it would close all of its 358 U.S. stores and warehouses “due to severe impact from COVID-19.”