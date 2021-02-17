Contract Awarded for Leesburg Bypass Interchange Work

The Dulles Greenway has awarded a contract for a project aimed a reducing congestion on the Leesburg Bypass at the interchange with South King Street, splitting the cost with Loudoun County.

Shirley Contracting Company won the contract, with construction expected to begin early this year and wrap up in early 2022.

Toll Road Investors Partnership II which owns the DullesGreenway, joined an agreement with Loudoun County and the Town of Leesburg to draw up options to relieve congestion at the western terminus of theGreenway, with guidance and oversight provided throughout design process from the Virginia Department of Transportation.

The approved design, by Dewberry Engineers Inc., extends the third westbound entrance ramp on Rt. 7/ Rt. 15 Bypass and ends just before the existing bridge over South King Street. Loudoun County and TRIP II will fund this project equally.

TRIP II will manage the construction and design implementation on behalf of Loudoun County. Once the improvement project is completed and accepted according to VDOT’s standards, it will become state property.

“After years of planning and design approvals for the Leesburg Bypass project, and following a competitive bid process, we are pleased to move forward with Shirley Contracting on this important roadway improvement project,” stated TRIP II CEO Renée N. Hamilton. “The Leesburg Bypass project is another example of the DullesGreenway’s continued commitment to our partnerships with Loudoun County and the Town of Leesburg, and to improving the transportation infrastructure in Loudoun County and the Northern Virginia region.”

Shirley Contracting estimated a total project cost of $4.41 million.