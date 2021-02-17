Downtown Parking Fees to Resume March 1

It’s been almost a year of free parking in downtown Leesburg, but that will soon change.

The town government announced today that paid parking downtown will resume Monday, March 1.

Town Manager Kaj Dentler first suspended parking fees in the spring of 2020, shortly after the Town Council declared a state of local emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The promotion was extended as a courtesy to local businesses, to encourage residents and visitors to patronize downtown shops and restaurants, and also to avoid touching parking meters and payment kiosks. Leesburg also regularly has a free parking promotion from the Thanksgiving holiday through New Year’s Day.

The downtown area has 70 metered on-street parking spaces, more than 300 spaces in the Town Hall parking garages, and parking lots on Liberty and Loudoun streets. While paid parking will resume, the traditional two hours free at the Town Hall parking garage will remain.

Go to leesburgva.gov/parking for more information.