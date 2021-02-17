Luxury, Performance Car Dealership Breaks Ground in Ashburn

By spring next year, Loudouners will have yet another place to purchase luxury and high-performance sports cars.

Leaders from the Exclusive Automotive Group broke ground Wednesday morning on their $15 million car dealership off Russell Branch Parkway in Ashburn, where they plan to sell Aston Martins, Bentlys, Karmas and Koenigseggs. The 4-acre campus will feature a 42,000-square-foot building where a 20,000-square-foot, second-story showroom—which will be visible from Rt. 7—will display more than 20 cars at a time. More than 40 people will be employed at the dealership. Founding Partner Bill Shawnsaid the project has been in the plans for about a decade. The dealership is expected to open in May 2022.

The project is expected to generate the county $3 million of annual tax revenue.

At the groundbreaking ceremony, Loudoun Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Tony Howard said the “signature project” was being constructed in an area of Loudoun where county leaders want to see growth.

“Thank you for your investment in Loudoun County,” he said. “We don’t ever take that for granted. Loudoun Economic Development Executive Director Buddy Rizer said the project is “very unique” given its location with two entrances, one from Russell Branch Parkway across from the Ashburn North Park & Ride and the other off Rt. 7.

Exclusive Automotive Group was incorporated in 2012 and was established by a group of automotive enthusiasts who sought to improve the local Aston Martin dealership. The group is a partnership between Karma Automotive, Koenigsegg, Aston Martin Washington, DC and Bently Motors.

Learn more at exclusiveautomotivegroup.com.

Already, Loudoun is home to a Ferrari, Lamborghini, Maserati, McLaren and Rolls-Royce dealership.

Leaders from Exclusive Automotive Group broke ground Wednesday morning on their $15 million car dealership off Russell Branch Parkway in Ashburn. [Patrick Szabo/Loudoun Now

The Exclusive Automotive Group luxury and high-performance car dealership will open off Rt. 7 along Russell Branch Parkway in Ashburn in May 2022.