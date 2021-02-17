Winter Storm Expected Thursday Morning

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning in Loudoun in effect from 3 a.m. Thursday until 6 a.m. Friday, with sleet, freezing rain, ice, and up to six inches of snow possible, making travel dangerous.

Snow is expected to begin between 3 and 5 a.m. on Thursday changing to a mixture of sleet and freezing rain in the late morning and early afternoon. Snow Thursday morning will be heavy at times, possibly resulting in visibility reduced to a quarter mile. Power outages and tree damage are likely from the ice, and travel could be difficult or impossible, according to the National Weather Service.

The Virginia Department of Transportation, too, is warning of serious road impacts, and asking residents to avoid nonessential travel Thursday and Friday.

Crews are working to pre-treat about 2,000 lane miles of interstate and primary routes in Arlington, Fairfax, Loudoun and Prince William counties today. Pre-treatment will help prevent ice from bonding to the roads to help crews with snow and ice removal at the storm’s onset.

About 3,000 pieces of equipment will be loaded and staged tonight to treat roads, and begin to plow once two inches of snow have accumulated. Additional equipment and crews are on standby to report, including to handle downed trees or limbs from ice.

Similarly, the Town of Leesburg has announced that its snow emergency route restrictions will go into effect at midnight. No on-street parking will be allowed on the following roadways on King Street, from the Union Cemetery to Country Club Drive; on Loudoun Street, from Liberty Street to Harrison Street; or on Market Street, from Fairview Street to the Route 7/15 Bypass. Any vehicles remaining on designated snow emergency routes once snow removal operations begin will be towed at the owners’ expense.

A pdf version of the snow emergency routes map is available on the town website.