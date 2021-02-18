Carole Nottingham Holden, 80, of Hot Springs, VA, passed away quietly on February 11, 2021 with her husband and son by her side.

Carole was predeceased by her daughter, Sherry Holden Mauk; her son, Charles Christopher Holden; her sister, Anne Nottingham Payne; her granddaughter, Lily Holden; and her parents, H.D. Nottingham and Mae O. Nottingham.

Carole is survived by the love of her life for 60 years, Charles F. Holden, 111; her son, Scott Holden (Landon) of Alexandria; her brother, H.D. Nottingham, Jr. ( Pat) of Wilmington, North Carolina. Also left to cherish her are 8 grandchildren along with a number of nieces and nephews.

Carole graduated from Mount Vernon High School in Fairfax County, attended Furman College and The Washington School for Secretaries where her accurate typing speed of 100 words per minute set records. She was called upon constantly at VA TECH to type research and term papers by professors and students.

Carole has a passion for natural beauty which was evident in the pride she took in her gardens and her skilled flower arranging. She was a Warm Spring Valley Garden Club member as well as a Master Gardner.

Carole was a valuable Board member of the Bath County Library. She was an avid reader and known to read a book a day. In addition she served as a Board member of The Garth Newel

Music Center.

Carole was a gourmet cook and was a most gracious hostess for numerous fundraisers. She enjoyed her friends and loved sharing ideas and learning new things.

Due to Covid 19 pandemic, A private burial service will be held at Goose Creek Friends Meeting Cemetery in Lincoln, Virginia. With a celebration of Carole’s life to be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers please think of The Hokie Scholarship Fund: Carole Holden Woman’s Golf Team or the Chris Holden “More Better” Men’s Golf Team. VT Foundation, 902 Prices Fork Road, Suite 4601, Blacksburg, Virginia. 24061