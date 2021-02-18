On February 8th, our beloved Jeff Lindemann passed away.

Jeff is survived by fiance Leslie Woll; mother Carol (John) Waitman; father David (Suzanne) Lindemann; brother David (Josie) Lindemann Jr.; sister Anne (Kerry) Blackstone; and nephews Shane, Jake, Dylan, and Joveen.

Jeff had a gravitating spirit, and those who had the gift of knowing him knew the immense love in his heart.

A private memorial service will be held later this year.

Please consider donating to and supporting Narcotics Anonymous (na.org).