Kenneth Spears, 1942-2021

Kenneth Spears of Purcellville, Virginia, passed away peacefully at the age of 78 on Saturday, February 6, 2021.

He was born May 9 th, 1942 in Coretta, West Virginia.

The son of the late Claude Spears and Fannie Asbury Spears, he attended Charleston High School in Charleston, West Virginia until age 17 when he enlisted in the U.S. Army. Kenny was stationed in Germany for three years and met the love of his life. Italia Mucciante Spears, while on leave in Pescara, Italy. He not only fell in love with Italia, he fell in love with her entire family, and the country itself. Kenny learned how to speak Italian to better communicate with his love and her family. After a three year romance and hundreds of love letters, Kenny and Italia were married in Italy on July 16 th, 1964. Kenny brought his beautiful bride back to Herndon, Virginia with the promise to return to Italy as often as possible.

He started his career in car sales in Herndon, Virginia and later owned own Chevrolet Dealership in Purcellville. Kenny had a love for his family, country and telling numerous stories of the car business. He was well known and well loved by all. Kenny never met a stranger.

He is survived by his son Paul Spears and wife Cindy Spears; daughter Cindy Spears Stewart, a sister, Brenda McDonough of Charlotte, NC; a brother Denny Spears of Fredericksburg, VA; four grandchildren, Alexis, Olivia, Kylee and Tori.

A Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 pm on Saturday, February, 20, 2021 at Purcellville Baptist Church with Pastor Jay Ahlemann officiating. Due to current regulations, there will be no visitation before or gathering after. The capacity of the church is restricted to 220 people. For those that wish to attend virtually, there will be a live stream at https://www.purbap.org/specialevent.

Internment at Hillsboro Cemetery will follow.

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to the Cure Alzheimer’s Fund, ( https://curealz.org/).