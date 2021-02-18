Loudoun Reaches 50K Vaccinations as Caseloads Decline

Loudoun County yesterday reached the threshold of administering more than 50,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines as virus caseloads fell to pre-December levels.

According to data reported by the Virginia Department of Health 51,264 doses have been administered to Loudoun residents since two vaccines were approved for use in January. Nearly, 14,000 residents have completed the two-shot treatment to be fully vaccinated.

Loudoun County’s rate of vaccinations per 100,000 in population was reported at 12,396 on Friday morning. That lags behind Fairfax County (14,835) and Alexandria (13,695), but ahead of Prince William County (11,444) and Arlington County (11,778) in Northern Virginia. More rural counties generally have higher vaccination rates, including Fauquier (16,121), Clarke (27,779) and Frederick (13,952).

Speaking at a Loudoun County Chamber of Commerce event Thursday morning, County Chair Phyllis J. Randall (D-At Large) said, as of Wednesday, every Loudoun County Public Schools teacher who wanted the vaccine has had at least one dose. And, she repeated, Loudoun’s main constraint is the supply of vaccine.

“We can, in Loudoun County, easily vaccinate about 7,500 people a day,” Randall said. “We are receiving […] about 4,800 vaccines a week, and so we are not yet receiving the required doses we need to fully vaccinate all that we can. What we believe right now is in about mid-March to early April, we’ll start to see those vaccinations really, really increase.”

And she pointed to dropping percentage of COVID-19 tests that come back positive. On Feb. 12, the 7-day rolling average of percent positivity in Loudoun dipped below 10 percent for the first time since Nov. 27, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

“The goal is to remain under 5%, so we’re still a long ways from there, but it is getting better,” Randall said. “Hospitalizations have gone down, cases have gone down, and fortunately deaths have gone down, but unfortunately, we still have lost 195 of our Loudoun County friends and neighbors.”

Loudoun’s test positivity rate was last under 5% in early October.

This week, the daily average of new cases fell below 80, also pre-December levels.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic a year ago, Loudoun County has reported 22,405 COVID-19 cases and 828 virus-related hospitalizations.