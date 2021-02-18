Middleburg Economic Development Director Leaves After 4 Years

Business & Economic Development Director Jamie Gaucher left town Feb. 12 after nearly four years serving in that role.

Gaucher started work in town in July 2017. During the past four years, he helped to bring Old Ox Brewery to town, which provided the Health Center Fund with more money to put toward charitable purposes; helped to organize the town’s first Oktoberfest event, which brought in about 5,000 people; helped to develop the town’s first formal economic development strategy and marketing brand logo; managed multiple processes aimed to restore the historic Asbury Church; helped to implement COVID-19 support programs for restaurants and retailers; and worked with the Middleburg Business & Professional Association to create Christmas-themed events in December 2020 when the annual Christmas in Middleburg event was canceled, among other accomplishments.

Gaucher’s last day in Middleburg was last Friday. He started a job with the Fairfax County Economic Development Authority on Tuesday.

The Town Council last Thursday passed a resolution of appreciation to honor Gaucher for all he helped the town accomplish.

“Thank you for all you’ve done for all the citizens and businesses here in Middleburg,” said Mayor Bridge Littleton.

Gaucher said it was “a pleasure” to work in Middleburg. “This is not a goodbye for me, I will be back,” he said.