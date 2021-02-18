McNerney: The Loudoun County Community Services Board

By Neil McNerney, Parenting with Purpose

Within Loudoun County there are several boards and commissions that do quite a bit to help with the running of our government. Most of these bodies have individuals appointed by the Board of Supervisors and are voluntary in nature.

I have been fortunate to serve on an especially important board: The Community Services Board. Recently, I was elected to be the chairman of this board, and I thought it was time to help our residents know more about what we do.

The Community Services Board is an 18-member board of county residents that provides advice to the Board of Supervisors concerning issues of mental health, substance abuse, and developmental services. We meet regularly with the county department that provides these services and advise them as needed.

In the past, we have worked with many groups to develop a series of recommendations concerning teen suicide. Our recommendations included increasing awareness of services available and supporting those organizations that are helping teens.

Our main goal, during this budget season, is to help everyone know how important our county services are to the community. Too many of our residents buy into the myth that, since we are the wealthiest county in the U.S., we don’t need to provide for those that don’t have resources. The Department of Mental Health, Substance Abuse, and Developmental Services provides help to those that have nowhere else to turn. It is a crucial lifeline to scores of families that wouldn’t be able to find help anywhere else.

If mental health, substance abuse, and developmental services is important to you, there are many ways you can help. One way is to let our county supervisors know that this is a priority to you. The Board of Supervisors will begin hearing from the public concerning budget priorities on Feb. 22 at 3 p.m. and 6 p.m.; and on Feb. 27 at 9 a.m. You can sign up to support the mental health budget priorities by calling 703-777-0204.

If you have an interest in serving on the Community Services Board, please feel free to reach out to me. I can direct you to the steps needed to apply. It is a rewarding way to serve the community.

Neil McNerney

Neil McNerney is a licensed professional counselor and authorof Homework – A Parent’s Guide To Helping Out Without Freaking Out!andThe Don’t Freak Out Guide for Parenting Kids with Asperger’s. He can be reached at neil@neilmcnerney.com.