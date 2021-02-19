Leesburg Council Dems Endorse Herring

Five of the seven members of the Leesburg Town Council are backing Attorney General Mark Herring’s re-election bid.

Herring’s re-election campaign announced Friday that Mayor Kelly Burk, Vice Mayor Marty Martinez and council members Neil Steinberg, Ara Bagdasarian and Zach Cummings have all endorsed the incumbent attorney general, who also happens to be a Leesburg resident and Loudoun native.

Herring has served as Virginia attorney general since 2014, and was re-elected to a new four-year term in 2017. Though he had previously indicated a gubernatorial run in late 2018, three years ahead of Election Day 2021, he decided this past fall to instead seek a third term as attorney general. Herring previously served on the Loudoun County Board of Supervisors, and in the State Senate representing the 33rd District.

