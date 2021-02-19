Letter: Bruce Guyton, Lovettsville

Editor: Why, when these topics and changes in the law are covered, do we only seem to hear from elected officials or law enforcement and not the opinions of the citizenry?



County Chair Randall is quoted as saying, “Selling drugs for money is wrong and it doesn’t matter who’s doing it.” Well, that’s an unfortunate quote and shows how little she and many know because alcohol is listed as a drug by definition and Virginia sells it in its state-run stores.



We had a bunch of evangelists in the last century trying to tell Americans they shouldn’t drink (Prohibition) and we know how that turned out.



I lived it up in my youth and I partook of both pot and alcohol. Experientially, I can tell Ms. Randall and others opposing pot legalization that the times I was the most incapacitated were not from pot but from the consumption of alcohol. It is high time, pun intended, that Virginia acknowledges that we’ve already legalized and are actively selling a drug (alcohol) and stop putting speed bumps in front of pot legalization.



We’ve had 60 plus years of observing the effects of pot and no one is sounding a convincing argument that it’s worse (I would argue it is better) than alcohol.



Bruce Guyton, Lovettsville

Related