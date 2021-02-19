National Conference Center Announces Renovation, Upgrades

As part of continued investments in its properties, NCC PS Enterprises LLC has announced the next phase of renovations for The National Conference Center in Lansdowne.

Along with the $10 million invested in the property over recent years, this next phase will be a makeover of 135 guest rooms and suites, public space improvements along with continued upgrades in the technological areas of the facility. The refurbishments will kick off in early spring when a small section of the conference center will close to begin work on the transformation of the guest rooms and suites.

Additional upgrades include renovations to the hotel’s meeting and event space, dedicated 24-hour refreshment break stations, audio and visual upgrades, as well as the reconstruction and relocation of the National’s Ropes Challenge Course.

“We look forward to showcasing the new look to our distinguished guests once travel and events begin to return to normal,” stated Geoff Lawson, vice president and general manager of the National Conference Center. “The continuation of upgrades and refurbishments to our iconic facility during these challenging times is a testament to our ownership’s commitment in ensuring that the National is positioned for success once our customers are ready for a return to face-to-face training and events. It’s an exciting time for our property.”

More information on the National Conference Center can be found at conferencecenter.com.