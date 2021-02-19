Visit Loudoun Launches Imagery Campaign to Boost Tourism

Visit Loudoun announced this week it will launch a campaign using images of the county to boost tourism.

The Branch Out 2.0 program will debut in drive markets throughout the Mid-Atlantic region over the next month, with the goal to invite visitors to Loudoun through a series of images that connect the county’s urban east corridor with the agritourism of the rural west.

The campaign was developed in conjunction with the Miles Partnership marketing agency and aligns with Visit Loudoun’s three-year strategic plan. The imagery is focused on Loudoun’s proximity to Washington, DC, its dining and drink venues, its outdoor and shopping opportunities, its family-friendly attractions, and its meetings market.

Miles Vice President Lauren Bourgoing said the imagery is “eye-catching and authentic,” as it blends connection and community with Loudoun’s people, places and experiences.

Steadily increasing travel trends influenced the creation of the campaign. According to the State of American Traveler Report, road trips are again surging in popularity and small towns and rural attractions are among the top destinations for 2021. Of the 56% of survey respondents who said they expect to take at least one trip to a small town or rural destination, especially one with scenic beauty, outdoor recreation, history and food experiences.

Visit Loudoun President & CEO Beth Erickson said photography is a powerful tool that influences travel.

“Tourism is a multi-billion-dollar industry in Loudoun and Branch Out 2.0 will help drive the recovery of this vital part of our economy,” she said.

Visit Loudoun Marketing Director Jennifer Christie said the campaign is one of the largest Visit Loudoun has ever launched.