Loudoun Sheriff’s Office Investigating Sterling Shooting
The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene of a shooting in the area of Commerce Street near E. Holly Avenue in Sterling, according to a social media posting by the agency.
According to the sheriff’s office, a suspect is in custody.
Deputies had responded to the area for a male who was suffering a gunshot wound. The victim, an adult male, was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries. The circumstances around the shooting remain under investigation.