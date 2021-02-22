Ashburn Woman Urges Kindness in Boyfriend’s Memory

Damion Savon Robinson would have been 28 on Sunday. In his memory, his longtime girlfriend urged residents in the neighborhood near the spot where Robinson died in a motorcycle crash to pay forward random acts of kindness.

On June 7, 2020, Robinson was riding a Kawasaki Ninja motorcycle when he was fatally struck by a driver making a left turn off Bles Park Drive onto Rock Creek Terrace.

To honor the memory of her boyfriend on his birthday, Selena Drincic on Sunday walked through the neighborhood and handed out cards—from the Honoring Our Angels service project—urging neighbors to pay forward random acts of kindness to two people.

The cards also noted that “Robinson’s hallmark was his kindness and compassion.”

Drincic’s act of kindness was to purchase purple candles for all of her co-workers—purple was Robinson’s favorite color. She also made a donation to the New Yorkers for Children nonprofit, which works to support New York City’s child welfare system.

Drincic has pushed for new legislation to amend Virginia’s reckless driving law to require anyone who kills another and is convicted of reckless driving to be found guilty of a Class 6 felony, rather than a Class 1 misdemeanor. No Virginia legislators introduced such a bill this year. Now, Drincic said she would reorganize her efforts to determine what else she could do in the next year to help improve safety for motorcyclists in Virginia.

Learn more about the Honoring Our Angels service project at honoringourangels.blogspot.com.

pszabo@loudounnow.com

Selena Drincic places flowers at the site along Bles Park Drive where her longtime boyfriend, Damion Savon Robinson, was killed in a motorcycle crash last June. [Patrick Szabo/Loudoun Now]