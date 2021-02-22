COVID-19 Mass Testing Scheduled; Regular Testing Continuing Through March

Loudoun County’s schedule of free, twice-weekly COVID-19 testing has been extended through March, and a large-scale testing event is planned Wednesday.

The testing events are open to everyone, with no age or residency requirements and no prescriptions or appointments necessary. A person does not have to exhibit symptoms of COVID-19 in order to be tested. A PCR nasal test swab will be administered. No antibody or rapid tests will be offered, and noCOVID-19 vaccine will be available at the testing events.

On Wednesday, Feb. 24, the county will offer a large-scale free drive-through testing eventfrom 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. atPhilip A. Bolen Memorial Park, 42405 Claudia Drive near Leesburg.

The county will offer smaller-scale, regular free drive-through testing on Tuesdays and Thursdays, although capacity will be more limited.

To help reduce wait times, people who plan to attend the testing events are encouraged to complete a registration form for each person who will be receiving a test prior to arriving at the testing site. The forms are available in English and Spanish at loudoun.gov/COVID19testing. Forms will also be available at the testing site.

The twice-weekly testing will take place at several locations around the county:

Feb. 23 and 25: Dulles South Recreation & Community Center, 24950 Riding Center Drive, South Riding

March 2 and 4: Franklin Park, 17501 Franklin Park Drive, Purcellville

March 9 and 11: Philip A. Bolen Memorial Park, 42405 Claudia Drive, Leesburg

March 16 and 18: Cascades Library, 21030 Whitfield Place, Potomac Falls

March 23 and 25: Dulles South Recreation & Community Center, 24950 Riding Center Drive, South Riding