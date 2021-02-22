Loudoun Reaches 200 COVID-19 Deaths

Loudoun County on Sunday recorded the 200thdeath attributed to COVID-19. The milestone was reached on the same day the national death toll reached 500,000.

According to the Virginia Department of Health, most of the Loudouners who died as a result of the virus—129—were age 80 or older. Another 39 were age 70 or older. Those two age groups account for 84% of the fatal cases. Four people under age 50 have died from the disease.

Five new deaths were reported over the weekend.

Overall, the county’s coronavirus trends continue to be positive. The average number of new daily cases, 67, is the lowest since November. That’s down from a peak of 324 on Jan. 29. The PCR test positivity rate has been on the decline since early January when exceeded 19%.Now the positivity rate is 8.8%.