August Jury Trial Set in Decade-old Missing Woman Case

Ronald Roldan, the man charged with murder in the 2011 disappearance of his former live-in girlfriend, is scheduled to appear in Loudoun County Circuit Court for a 28-day jury trial from Aug. 23 to Sept. 30.

In December, Roldan, now 40, was indicted for second-degree murder in the presumed death of Ashburn resident Bethany Anne Decker, who disappeared at the age of 21 in January 2011 while five months pregnant and in her final semester at George Mason University.

Roldan has been a person of interest in the case since Decker’s disappearance 10 years ago but was not charged until last year.

In the time since Decker’s disappearance, Roldan was charged with the attempted murder of a different girlfriend in Pinehurst, NC. He pleaded guilty in 2016 to felony assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and felony assault inflicting serious bodily injury. He was sentenced to a minimum of six years in prison. The Loudoun charge was issues as he was set to be released from prison and he was extradited back to Loudoun.