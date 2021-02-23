Letter: Damion Savon, Ashburn

Editor: We speak for all road users, but we raise awareness for the motorcyclists who we have lost in crashes.

Feb. 21 was our beloved Damion’s birthday. This year will be the first of the many without him.

As a family, we use this moment to remind others that life is extremely precious, as Damion once reminded us.

Damion always served as our protective backseat driver. He would navigate us on how to react in nerve-racking situations. He would even always say “think for others” on the road.

After years of driving, one may feel comfortable and become less focused while driving. Whether, not actively paying attention or succumbing to distractions, this can result in life altering impacts.

Waking up without your loved one is a pain too much to bear.It is a pain that we wish it wasn’t commonly shared.

So, remind yourself that driving is a privilege and not a right.Remind yourself that you are not the only one on the road and that the choices you make may impact someone else. Comfortability and distraction will never be worth it.

Please be safe on the road. We beg you to remain diligent and pay attention. Because nothing will ever be worth taking a life or losing your own.

Damion Savon,Iesha Allah, Nyjalaya Robinson, Ashburn