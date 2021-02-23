Loudoun’s Johnson Appointed President of Virginia Fire Chief’s Association

Loudoun County Combined Fire and Rescue System Chief Keith H. Johnson is the new president of the Virginia Fire Chief’s Association.

The VFCA works to advance the fire and rescue service around the commonwealth through leadership, education, and advocacy.

Johnson is a fourth-generation firefighter who began his fire service career in 1982 as a volunteer with the North Merrick Volunteer Fire Department in Long Island, NY. After retiring from the Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department in 2014, he was hired as Loudoun’s assistant chief of operations. In 2018, Johnson was promoted to system chief, where he continues to oversee the 1,300 members of the LC-CFRS. In addition to his role as the president of the VFCA, he serves as vice chairman of the governor-appointed Fire Services Board and is a board member of the governor-appointed Virginia Board of Housing and Community Development.

“My road to this personal accomplishment has been built with dedication, passion, personal commitment, and a lifelong journey of learning,” Johnson stated. “As president, I remind all fire and EMS leaders in the Commonwealth of Virginia that the VFCA is a vital resource that will allow us to work as a team to tackle challenges we face in our own communities.”

For more information about the VFCA, go tovfca.us.