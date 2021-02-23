Montgomery Promoted to President, CEO of Loudoun Hunger Relief

Jennifer Montgomery has been promoted to president and CEO of Loudoun Hunger Relief.She has served as the executive director of the county’s largest food pantry since 2014.

“Jennifer’s breadth of knowledge, leadership, and management skills have been instrumental in Loudoun Hunger Relief’s effectiveness in serving our neighbors in need,” LHR board Chairwoman Carol Barbe said. “Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, she has taken a leading role in coordinating LHR’s response while ensuring the utmost safety for our employees, volunteers, clients, and partners. Jennifer’s overall vision and actions have assured the success of the organization well into the future and will continue to play a key role in navigating our strategic direction.”

As a community leader, Montgomery chairs the board of the Loudoun Human Services Network, serves as co-chair for the Loudoun County Human Services Strategic Plan Advisory Committee and is on the board of the Loudoun Chamber of Commerce.

“I am honored to receive this recognition and as President and CEO, I will continue our work to ensure thatLoudoun Hunger Relief is the safety net for the Loudoun community, alongside so many very capable partners,”Montgomery stated.

Established in 1991, LHR supplied perishable and nonperishable food items to more than 15,000 individuals, about half of whom are children, through 355,000 visits during 2020.

Learn more at loudounhunger.org.