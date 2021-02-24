Circuit Court Adds Research Computers in Public Space

The general public can once again search the Loudoun Circuit Court database without an appointment.

Physical proceedings in the county courthouse ceased entirely for months last spring following Virginia Supreme Court Chief Justice Donald W. Lemons’ March 16, 2020 Declaration of Judicial Emergency, which he extended for a 17th time recently. While the public was kept out of courtrooms for about three months, people have never been restricted from visiting the Circuit Court to conduct business like obtaining a concealed carry permit or marriage license or search case files—they’ve just been required to make appointments.

But as of this month, those wanting to search case files can once again do so without an appointment.

Clerk of the Circuit Court Gary Clemens and his staff recently added two more computers outside the Circuit Court office doors, near the elevators on the top floor across from the courtrooms.

Clemens said that while he knew making appointments to search case files “wasn’t the best convenience,” the measure was needed to keep people from clustering together in the “really tight” Circuit Court office.

“I don’t think anyone that did the designing and the planning [of the courthouse building] back in the late 1990s thought about a pandemic,” he said. “… I didn’t want my visitors all clustered together in a confined area, and that’s what really led to the appointments.”

Clemens said that hopefully most of his office’s current space constraints will be addressed with the opening of the new courts complex on Church Street.

Clemens said he had been thinking about adding a set of computers outside the doors of his office for a few months, but became consumed with other work once the Virginia Supreme Court approved Loudoun Circuit Court’s plan to return to jury trials last October. While he originally wanted to add computers in a large room, that option was taken away when the jury trial plan called for that room to be used as a jury assembly area.

Clemens said the new computer station would be a convenience for the public regardless of whether the doors to his office are shut or open.

“I think it’s something sustainable beyond COVID,” he said.

But before Clemens’ office added in those two computers, Ashburn resident and former Loudoun Sheriff candidate Brian Allman threatened to file a lawsuit against Clemens in federal court. Allman emphasized that Circuit Court records belong to the public and that Clemens’ office simply acts as the custodian of those records.

“For Clemens to close the court and for the chief judge [Douglas L. Fleming, Jr.] to allow this to happen is atrocious,” Allman said. “He does not have the authority to close the clerk of the court’s office.”

Allman noted that in his trips to the courthouses in the City of Richmond, City of Norfolk, Fairfax County, Prince William County and the Virginia Supreme Court, he was able to access case files without making an appointment.

“When I walk into the Supreme Court of Virginia [and gain uncontrolled access to case files], I better be able to walk into the Loudoun County courthouse,” he said.

Allman pointed to a lawsuit in which a federal judge in February 2020 ruled in favor of the Courthouse News Service, which sued the Circuit Court clerks in Prince William County and the City of Norfolk. In that case, the news agency claimed that the procedures for accessing new case filings caused delays in access.

Allman also raised concern about the accommodation Clemens’ deputy clerks have been offering the public. Because the Loudoun Circuit Court is inaccessible without an appointment, those who don’t make an appointment must file paperwork outside those doors with no deputy clerks around to help.

“It’s all public service and there’s zero public service,” Allman said.

Specifically, Allman claimed that Clemens’ deputy clerks have told residents the office has two days to process and stamp legal documents after they’re dropped off in a box outside the Circuit Court doors. But, Allman noted, if someone is dropping off a civil lawsuit the day before the statute of limitations takes effect, that lawsuit might not get filed in time.

Clemens said his staff receives legal documents the day legal documents are dropped off outside his office doors. He said his staff “repeatedly and frequently” checks the drop-off box, even right after the office closes at 4 p.m. each day.

