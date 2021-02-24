Superintendent Search Consultants Issue Profile Report

After a series of focus group sessions and an online survey, the consultant group hired to recruit the school division’s next superintendent this week issued a profile report that will be used to identify candidates for the post.

The search is being led by Hazard, Young, Attea & Associates.

According to a report presented to the School Board on Tuesday, 144 individuals participated in personal interview and focus groups and another 10,090 provided input through an online survey. HYA representativeBrad Draeger said it was the largest ever community participation he has experienced in similar efforts across the nation.

Participants were asked to identify the divisions strengths and challenges and identify the characteristics that the division’s next leader should possess. The results were detailed in a 35-page report to the board.

The consultants identified 12 characteristics that resulted from comments. The next superintendent shouldbe committed to embracing diversity and promoting equity in all aspects of LCPS; be decisive, clear, and strong enough to confront difficult issues and deal with dissent; demonstrate transparency, fairness, ethics and honesty; foster open communication and trust; have instructional leadership with extensive school experience; be likable, personable, approachable and visible in schools; be politically savvy with all aspects of a large school division; possess the ability to work collaboratively and build relationships and trust with all constituencies in Loudoun—thecommunity, schools, central office, School Board and Board of Supervisors; be strategic planner and implementer; be student-centered; be a team builder, able to assemble and delegate responsibilities to a highly skilled cabinet; and be visionary.

The position has been advertised nationally. After the School Board reviews the report and establishes its candidate profile, the consultants to review the pool of applicants and prepare for the first round of interviews expected to begin early in May. Before the end of that month, the finalist should be selected. The goal is to have the new superintendent in place by July.