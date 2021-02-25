AWS Donates $25K to Support Backpack Buddies

Amazon Web Services has donated $25,000 to the Backpack Coalition program to purchase 6,250 weekend meal bags for Loudoun students and their families struggling with food insecurity.

The Backpack Coalition is a weekend meal program designed to support students on weeekends when there is no access to meals at school. The donation be used to purchase food for the families participating in the program, providing a critical component to the overall health and well being of Loudoun students.

The Backpack Coalition leaders say they depen on support from corporations like AWS. The donation was made through AWS’s InCommunities program, which supports the communities where its employees live and work and is dedicated to helping students thrive, especially during the current the COVID-19 pandemic.

“As a former second grade teacher, I have experienced students coming to school hungry after the weekend, and I can tell you that they cannot learn if they have stomach pains from not eating enough on Saturday and Sunday,” foundation Executive Director Dawn Meyer stated. “LEF is very thankful for this donation from AWS InCommunities.”