Carter Tapped to Lead Lansdowne Resort

Kevin Carter has been appointed managing director of Lansdowne Resort and Spa.

Carter brings close to 40 years of experience in the hospitality industry, most recently serving as the president of Guests, Inc., a full-service hotel management company headquartered in Strasburg.He previously served as director of the Airlie Resort Hotel and on the management teams of some of the country’s most notable properties including the U.S. Grant Hotel, Intercontinental Hotel San Diego, Club Corporation of America, Rancho Valencia Resort, Kiawah Island Resort, and Bald Head Island Resort.

“I am thrilled to join the team of Lansdowne Resort at this pivotal time in our industry, Carter stated in the announcement. “Our team is growing and we are excited to share new programs, new wellness initiatives and so much more as we safely come back to life during this pandemic.Our goal is to provide curated experiences and environments to promote self-discovery.”



Carter is a member of the Warrenton Town Council and serves on the board of director for the Fauquier Bank and the board of Southern Innkeepers Association where he previously served as president.He also has been a member of the board of directors for the Fauquier Hospital and Health System and the PATH Foundation.In addition, he has served as the president of the Warrenton Rotary Club and senior warden and School Board treasurer for the St. James Episcopal Church in Warrenton, Virginia.



Located on 500 acres, the AAA Four Diamond award-winning resort offers a state-of-the-art spa, conference facilities and a myriad of outdoor activities, including 45 holes of golf. For more information go to lansdowneresort.com