Christopher Hough, 1976-2021

Christopher Hough, 44, of Martinsburg passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 17, 2021 at home.

Born September 9, 1976 in Leesburg, VA, he is the son of James Lynn Hough and Dorren Angle Hardy and stepfather, Donald Hardy.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by a brother, Steven Hough; significant other, David Bakner; an aunt, Barbara Schmidt; and a large extended family.

Service and interment are private.

Arrangements by Brown Funeral Home.

