Edwina Lantz Carlson, 1935-2021

Edwina Lantz “Eddi” Carlson, 85, of Ashburn and Vienna, Virginia, passed away February 3, 2021. Eddi lived with Parkinson’s disease for many years and survived cardiac arrest in 2019, after which she entered the long-term care facility at the Ashby Ponds Senior Living Community.

Eddi was born as “Dorothy Edwina Lantz” in Hastings, West Virginia, on May 12, 1935 to Lewis Edwin Lantz, Jr. and Dorothy Owen Lantz. She grew up in Hagerstown, Maryland, and graduated from Hagerstown High School in 1953. She received a BS in Biology from Juniata College in 1957 and an MS in Education/Medical Biology from Long Island University in 1982.

Eddi is survived by her devoted husband of 59 years, Albert Carlson and herthree loving children: son, Eric Carlson (partner Heidi Foster), and two daughters, Krista Carlson and Susan Carlson. She was preceded in death by her beloved younger brothers, Lewis “Bud” Lantz, Samuel Lantz, and William Lantz.

Eddi and Al lived in New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rockville Centre, NY, and Northern Virginia. Eddi worked as a Medical Technologist, retiring from Inova Fairfax Hospital. She was a long time member of the Unitarian Universalist Church of Reston, Virginia, where she served as treasurer and lay minister, sang in the choir, and was very involved with the caring circle, her covenant group, and taught religious education programs.

Her family and friends will miss her humor, amazing memory, eternal optimism, and hearing the joyful tunes she hummed to herself. She had a big heart and a welcoming smile and always had lots of love for her granddogs and grandcats. She was fortunate to enjoy world travel and spend time at the family cottage in Connecticut and her ancestral farm in West Virginia.Edwina’s remains have been cremated.Her memorial page can be found on Direct Cremation Services of Virginia website athttps://directcremationservicesofvirginia.com/tribute/details/3066/Edwina-Carlson/obituary.html#tribute-start.The family will prepare for a memorial service at a later date