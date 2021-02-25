Letter: Glenn Youngkin, Great Falls

Editor: At Tuesday’s Loudoun County School Board meeting, several parents expressed their displeasure with a member of the board who has chosen to single them out on social media.

Like most of the parents who want the option of sending their children to school five days a week, these parents saw their children struggling with schoolwork and chose to express to the school board their opinions about what is best for their children to learn and succeed in school.

The idea that parents would be targeted by an elected official who is supposed to represent them and serve them is wrong. These parents are guilty of nothing but standing up for the education and wellbeing of their children. Efforts to shame or intimidate them are totally inappropriate.

It’s bad enough that some school board members are putting special interest groups before what is best for students, and failing to recognize the scientific consensus that schools can be reopened safely. Now parents must contend with intimidation from their own elected representative? That’s not right.

I applaud the Loudoun County parents who have dedicated their precious time and energy to our schools fully and safely reopening. If local school officials aren’t willing to figure things out and give parents the option of sending their children to school five days a week, they should step aside and let someone else do the job.

Glenn Youngkin, Great Falls

[The writer is seeking the Republican nomination for the governor’s race.]