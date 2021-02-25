School Board Joins Equity in Education Month

The Loudoun County School Board on Tuesday adopted a resolution proclaiming March as Equity in Education Month, joining a statewide initiative led by the Virginia School Board Association. The vote wasn’t unanimous.

John Beatty (Catoctin), who previously was removed from his seat on the school division’s Equity Committee, objected to the measure. He said it supported the deployment of critical race theory, which includes focuses on themes of white privilege and institutional racism, in schools.

“We can only find justice through seeing everyone as a whole human first and not sliced into many identities. The critical race theory that underpins this proclamation will only serve to continue to inflame the divisions in our county. LCPS can and should help every student. These recommended tools are not the solution.,” he said.

The proclamation was adopted on a 8-1 vote.

PROCLAMATION:

March as Virginia School Boards Association Equity in Education Month

WHEREAS, inequities in schools have become an increasingly significant challenge in the United States and in Virginia; and

WHEREAS, we recognize that factors including, but not limited to, ability, race, ethnicity, and socioeconomic status have a demonstrated history of impacting the educational opportunities provided to a student; and

WHEREAS, the promise of public education is for every child to be successful in school and life; and

WHEREAS, it is important for Loudoun County Public School families, students, teachers, and school administrators to be aware of the diverse needs of learners, and to encourage discussion of the challenges as a school community; and

WHEREAS, the Virginia School Board Association has established a Task Force on Students and Schools in Challenging Environments to make recommendations and to stay at the forefront of discussions on equity in Virginia schools; and

WHEREAS, the Loudoun County School Board has established an Equity Committee, composed of various internal and community-based stakeholder groups, and charged with making recommendations for policies to support the creation of a culturally relevant, competent, and responsive school system; and

WHEREAS, we recognize that inequities in resources, including educational settings, supplies, and technology, impede student learning;

WHEREAS, in addition to ensuring an identity-affirming and culturally responsive learning space for every student and employee, Loudoun County Public Schools is committed to decreasing disparities and opportunity gaps, and interrupting the status quo for the development of a stronger equity imprint throughout the school division; and

WHEREAS, a diverse, inclusive, equitable, socially-just, and anti-racist teaching and learning community is a priority in Loudoun County Public Schools,

Now, THEREFORE, Be it Resolved, the Loudoun County Public Schools recognizes the month of March as Virginia School Boards Association (VSBA) Equity in Education Month, with the intention that educational equity, stronger equitable practices, and access and opportunity become an integral part of the local day-to-day dialogue with the goal of equitable change in LCPS. communities and classrooms during that time.