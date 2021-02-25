Washington Spirit Appoint Barenz President of Business Operations

Pro soccer team the Washington Spirit has addedLindsay Barenzto its front office staff as the new president of business operations.

“I am so excited to join the Spirit, a club that stands for excellence on and off the field,” Barenz stated. “We are just beginning to realize the potential—the financial and social impact potential of women’s soccer. I am proud to be a part of this transformation and realization with a team like the Spirit.”

Barenz joins the team after serving as the vice president of business development for the National Women’s Soccer League.

In her previous role with the league, Barenz led the sale of the league’s broadcast rights to CBS and Twitch. She also helped secure several league-wide partnership deals with companies including Google, Verizon, Secret Deodorant and Barkbox.

Prior to joining the league’s front office, Barenz served as the vice president of strategic business development and general counsel for the Utah Royals FC, Real Salt Lake, and Real Monarchs and was Real Salt Lake’s Alternate Governor on Major League Soccer’s Board of Governors.

Barenz previously lived in the Washington, DC, area where she spent time as a union activist and later as a member of the Obama Administration in the White House Office of Management and Budget. She founded Maxamoo Inc., a digital media company in New York City covering arts, culture, theater, and performance, and she was a mergers and acquisitions attorney with the law firm Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP. In 2015, Barenz managed Jackie Biskupski’s campaign for Mayor of Salt Lake City, electing the first openly gay mayor of Utah’s capital city.

A graduate of the University of Utah and Yale Law School, Barenz sits on the Board of Directors for the Planned Parenthood Association of Utah.

“We are thrilled to welcome Lindsay to the Washington Spirit family,” said Spirit Co-OwnerY. Michele Kang. “We are in the midst of a major transformation taking women’s sports and the Washington Spirit to new heights. With her league experience and passion for the game, Lindsay is a perfect leader to help navigate through this critical growth stage. We are lucky to have her.”

Barenz will officially join the club on March 15.

The Washington Spirit plays in the National Women’s Soccer League and trains at Segra Field near Leesburg.