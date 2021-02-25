Wexton Announces Local Funding Projections for American Rescue Plan

Rep. Jennifer T. Wexton (D-VA-10) has published estimated relief funding for localities and schools in the 10th District through the American Rescue Plan Act, the $1.9 trillion stimulus package working its way through Congress and which cleared the House Budget Committee on Feb. 22.

Loudoun County is expected to see $80,829,980 under the act, with a further $15,183,244 going directly to Loudoun towns and $13,285,000 for the Loudoun school system.

Loudoun’s towns would see different funding levels according to their size. Hillsboro could expect $37,759; Hamilton, $141,042; Round Hill, $147,483; Middleburg, $186,798; Lovettsville, $467,771; Purcellville, $2,226,689; and Leesburg, $11,975,702.

Wexton, who sits on the budget committee, voted for the legislation Monday, and her office expects a vote on the House floor this week.

“The American Rescue Plan will deliver urgently needed relief for our local response to the COVID pandemic and allow our schools to expand their reopenings and remain open safely,”Wexton stated. “For almost a year now, our states and localities have shouldered much of the day-to-day response to COVID, from vaccine distribution and testing to distance learning, even as tax revenues plummeted. This bill gets them the resources they need to continue their efforts while keeping public service employees on the job and avoiding disastrous spending cuts to other critical programs. The education funding will be immediately available to our local school districts, enabling them to take the necessary steps to make classrooms safe and make up for lost learning time.”

Under the act’s state and local funding, the 10th District is estimated to receive a total of $473.8 million, and the Virginia is estimated to receive nearly $3.8 billion. 10th District school systems alone are estimated to receive nearly $334 million with school systems across the commonwealth receiving nearly $2 billion total.

In addition to state and local aid, the act provides for extending expanded unemployment benefits with a $400 weekly supplement through the end of September, compared to the current March 31 expiration; $1,400 direct payments to people; $20 billion for a national vaccine program; emergency paid leave for more than 100 million Americans; grants to small businesses; and funds to accelerate vaccine deployment and reopen schools, among other provisions.

Members of Congress and President Joe Biden are also discussing whether the bill, which is presented as a budget conciliation bill and therefore has to meet a lower vote threshold, could include raising the federal minimum wage from $7.25 to $15 an hour.