Carl Tony Potts, 1934-2021

Carl Tony Potts,86, of Falls Church, Virginia, passed away on February 17, 2021 at Inova Alexandria Hospital in Alexandria, VA.

Carl was born in Philadelphia, PA, on April 28, 1934 to Theodore DeLyons and Clarise Davis DeLyons.

Carl is survived by one brother, William DeLyons of Philadelphia, PA; daughter, Cheryl Sheppard (David) of Falls Church, VA; one stepson, Tony Thomas (Patricia) of Bremerton, WA; Michael Tate of Salem, VA; Stephen Miles Tate of Chicago, IL; special friends, Cynthia and Shawana Williams and Deidra Neal, and a host of nieces and nephews,Ricardo Smith (Alma), Jerome Smith, Frank Smith,Unray Smith, Raymond Smith, Vernon Smith (Terry), Vanessa Smith, Benjamin McKinley, Dwayne Pitts (Michelle), Allan Smith and Gayle Smith.

He was preceded in death by his mother,Clarise DeLyons; father, Theodore DeLyons;wife, Janet Gwendolyn Porter Potts; sister, Marie Smith; nephew, Warren Smith and niece, Clarise “Pinky” Smith.

Private viewing and visitation will be held on Sunday, February 28, 2021, 1:30 pm at Lyles Funeral Chapel, 630 South 20thStreet, Purcellville, VA 20134.

Private intermentService will be held on Monday, March 1, 2021, 11:30 am at Crownsville Veterans Cemetery, 1080 Sunrise Beach Road, Crownsville, MD 21032.

