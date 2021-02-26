Chefscape Gets New Operator

Chefscape, the food hall, marketplace, and commercial kitchen at Village at Leesburg, is under the management of restaurant consultant Artie Simcox.

“I am excited and looking forward to this opportunity, where local chefs and businesses can truly enjoy the spirit of community,” Simcox stated.

Simcox has more than 35 years of experience building, opening, and overseeing restaurant operations for both entrepreneurs and established restaurant groups. He helped develop three of the restaurant concepts, including one that bears his name in Fairfax Circle in Fairfax, Virginia. He previously worked for restaurant group Great American Restaurants, and lent his name to the restaurant Artie’s in Fairfax.

“We’re excited to have Artie oversee management and operations for Chefscape Food Hall,” said Henry Fonvielle, president of Rappaport, the property management company for the Village at Leesburg. “He has a passion for coaching, working as a consultant and advisor and focusing on helping local independent restauranteurs to establish new concepts and improve operations.”

Simcox takes charge of the 10,000-square-foot multi-vendor food hall with multiple restaurants and a bar under one roof, including more than 30 chefs and caterers. Rising chefs and independent restaurant owners showcase their work to a broader audience, providing an opportunity to grow their businesses.

“Chefscape Kitchen has allowed for us to affordably startup and operate our virtual restaurant,” stated chef Nathaniel Landry, owner of BayouNOLA. “ChefScape Kitchen instantly gave us a professional look and felt without the expensive overhead of equipping and operating our own commercial kitchen to start out. Without ChefScape Kitchen, BayouNOLA might still be a dream instead of a reality.”

“ChefScape provides a unique and dynamic atmosphere not found anywhere else in Loudoun County,” stated Chefscape general manager Courtenay Jeffers. “Soon, we will be offering a brand-new bar experience along with the return of live music and other programming, a rotation of curated popups in our food hall, and exclusive chef-driven events.We’re experiencing strong interest in our shared commercial kitchen behind the scenes, from startups to established businesses looking to pivot. I’m excited to be collaborating with such a great team and thrilled at the direction we are headed.”

Chefscape also offers private event space, indoor and outdoor seating, entertainment, and a central bar with an opening glass wall system that connects the food hall to an outdoor patio area. The bar area, which will feature an elevated cocktail experience and a robust bar program, is undergoing renovation and is expected to reopen by early spring 2021.