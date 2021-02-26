George Nathaniel Lansdown, 1960-2021

George Nathaniel Lansdown, 60,of Martinsburg, WV, and formerly ofAldie, departed this life on Feb. 18, 2021 at the Hospice of the Panhandle facility in Kearneysville, WV.

Known as“Granddaddy” to his family, he was born on May 1,1960 to the late George Lansdown, Sr. and Edna Elizabeth Burrell Lansdown.

George was educated and worked in the Loudoun County Public School system.

George leaves to cherish his memory,three sisters, Dana Isme and Andrea Shorts of Leesburg, VA and Willa Mae Tracy of Aldie, VA; one brother, Ervin Lansdown of Leesburg, VA;special friends, Francis Simpson, Maryann and Robby Lowe all of Martinsburg, WV and Gilbert Charite “GEE” of Leesburg, VA;and a host of other relatives and friends.

George was preceded in death by brothers, Kenneth Lansdown, Jerome Lansdown, Robert Allen and James Bowman “Bud”.

Interment will be privately held.

