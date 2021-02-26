Public Feedback Sought on Verizon’s Leesburg Cable Franchise

As part of the renewal process for Verizon’s non-exclusive franchise with the town, the Technology and Communications Commission, in coordination with the town’s Information Technology Department, is seeking customer feedback on residents’ experience with Verizon’s cable TV service.

In particular, the commission wants to hear from anyone who has been told that Verizon cable TV service is not available at their Leesburg address, as well as from any residents with unresolved service issues or comments regarding Verizon’s service.

Residents have several opportunities and ways to provide feedback. Residents may complete an online survey atleesburgva.gov/cabletvsurvey. Residents may submit the survey anonymously, if they wish. The survey will remain open until 5 p.m. March 3.The Technology and Communications Commission will host a virtual public forum during its regular March meeting. The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 2. The Webex link and phone numbers are available atleesburgva.gov/TechComm. Residents may also submit comments by calling 703-771-6747 and leaving a voicemail message.