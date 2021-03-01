Community Rallies Around Family of Student Who Died at VCU Frat Event

Nearly 1,500 people have contributed to a crowd-funding effort supporting the family of Adam Oakes, who died Saturday morning, reportedly following fraternity hazing at Virginia Commonwealth University.

The 19-year-old 2020 Potomac Falls High School graduate was found dead Saturday morning after a night spent at an off-campus residence with members of the Delta Chi fraternity, where he was a pledge.

TheRichmond Police Department and VCU Police Department are investigating the case as a homicide.

The Delta Chi fraternity has been suspended by its charter organization and the university and its social media accounts have been closed.

AGo Fund Me campaignto help the family with expenses has raised more than $31,500—more than double its $15,000 goal—as of Monday afternoon.