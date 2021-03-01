Hanley Energy Sponsors Breakfast Cereal Drive for Loudoun Hunger

Irish-headquartered Hanley Energy is sponsoring a breakfast cereal drive for Loudoun Hunger Relief over the next two weeks, to deliver a bit of luck on St. Patrick’s Day.

From March 1 to March 16, businesses will collect cereal donations to deliver to Loudoun Hunger Relief on March 17, which is also Hanley Energy’s 5-year anniversary since they opened their flagship United States division in Loudoun County.

“Hanley Energy is whole-heartedly committed to supporting the communities where we do business,” stated Hanley Energy CEO Clive Gilmore. “We have been partnering with Loudoun Hunger Relief in many other ways, and sponsoring this drive is a natural extension of our work together.” The company, which operates a manufacturing center along Loudoun County Parkway in Ashburn, also promised an “added surprise” on March 17.

Drop off cereal through March 16 at Merritt Properties, 20116 Ashbrook Place, Suite 160 in Ashburn Monday through Friday, 9:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. and at Sterling Restaurant Supply at One Loudoun, 20412 Bashan Drive in Ashburn, Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Drop off March 3 and March 10 from noon to 2 p.m. at TechnoGuard, Inc., 103-B Carpenter Drive in Sterling.

Loudoun Hunger Relief is serving between 800 and 1,000 families each week directly, in addition to also providing food through partner organizations. Loudoun Hunger uses around 900 boxes of cereal each week through regular service. This drive will help LHR provide each family with cereal during March and April.

“We are grateful to Hanley Energy for their partnership, and their leadership in this cereal drive,” stated LHR President and CEO Jennifer Montgomery. “We also thank our friends at Merritt Properties, Sterling Restaurant Supply and TechnoGuard, Inc. for their willingness to host collection points. We all believe that no one should be hungry, and that it shouldn’t take luck.”