Leesburg’s Downtown Outdoor Dining Resumes Friday

The Town of Leesburg will ramp up its popular sidewalk dining program on Friday, March 5.

Last July, the town launched the temporary program to help downtown restaurants that were impacted by the indoor dining restrictions set forth by the Gov. Ralph Northam’s Executive Order responding to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Town Council recently set aside funding to extend the program through the rest of the calendar year. King Street, between Market and Loudoun streets, will close on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, to create an outdoor dining area for participating restaurants.

Sidewalk dining hours will be Friday and Saturday from 4 -10 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The street closure will begin 30 minutes prior. Designated on-street parking spaces will be available for delivery and pickup on East and West Market Street, adjacent to the King Street intersection.

Customers will not be allowed to congregate in the street and must maintain social distancing at all times. There will be no live performances or other outdoor entertainment; however, customers are encouraged to visit downtown shops while waiting to dine.