Letter: Ann Mulhall, Ashburn

From all the children in America who have delighted in his books, learned lessons about kindness and diversity, and, most importantly, learned to read and to love reading, I wish Dr, Seuss a happy birthday tomorrow, March 2.

The word on the street is that there are some (NEA and LEA) who, like the Grinch, are aimed at destroying the wonder and fun of young children by claiming that his books are “racist.” One would think that it would be enough that these organizations have deprived children of a year’s worth of in-person schooling and subjected them to a poor substitute for education in online learning, but they won’t stop there.Now they aim to take the fun out of early reading by searching for evidence that these books are inherently racist.How very sad.

One can only hope that, like the Grinch, these people’s hearts will grow three sizes today.

Ann Mulhall, Ashburn