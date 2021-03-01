Survey Finds Unmet Needs Among Loudoun Women

The Loudoun Commission on Women and Girls on Feb. 24 published an overview of its research on how the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the lives of women residing in Loudoun County.

Out of nearly 400 survey respondents, one third of women identified having one or more unmet needs. The top three were childcare support, access to health care, and connections to employment or other workforce support

“It is clear that Loudoun women are experiencing an extraordinary burden in attempting to balance personal and family well-being in the face of COVID-19,” stated commission chair Angela Mitchell. “This series of surveys is shaping changes to our employment initiatives, including LCWAG’s leadership programming for young women and the development of a mentorship model. We hope that the county’s incoming Chief Equity Officer will also use the findings to coordinate new policies and programs.”

The initial survey gathered responses from across Loudoun, but the commission is next working to improve outreach with the Black, Asian and Hispanic/Latina communities to be more representative of the county’s demographics.

Future research will aim for a more comprehensive understanding of the issues and solutions around childcare, health care, economics and employment. The next survey will begin collecting responses in April.

See the one-page summary at www.lcwag.org/survey.