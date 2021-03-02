3 Pilots-in-Training Awarded Scholarships

Aviation Adventures on Monday awarded three scholarships to help flight students continue their pursuit of a private pilot’s license.

Owner Bob Hepp said the scholarships—totaling $7,000—were made possible by the generosity of clients of the flight school. The scholarships were presented during a ceremony at Leesburg Executive Airport.

They were awarded to Nicole Cowboy, a 16-year-old Lightridge High School student who recently completed her first solo fight and is active with the Civil Air Patrol; Stephen Wilson, an Oakton High School student who already has 30 hours of flight training; and Caroline Johnson, who recently completed her doctoral thesis on U.S. women airline transport pilots and is a Guggenheim fellow at the Smithsonian Air and Space Museum.

Aviation Adventure operates flight schools in Leesburg, Manassas, Warrenton, Stafford and Winchester. Learn more ataviationadventures.com.