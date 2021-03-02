Albert C. Malacarne, 1931-2021

Albert “Mal” Malacarne, 90, of Ashburn, VA passed away peacefully on February 22, 2021 at Inova Loudoun Hospital in Leesburg, VA. In passing, he joins his wife of 56 years, Rosemarie (Cavanaugh) Malacarne (predeceased), whom he very dearly loved.

Albert was born in Wilkes Barre, PA to Alfonso and Mildred (Gaydos) Malacarne in 1931. He has two sisters: Alice Bonomo (predeceased) of Poughkeepsie, NY and Carol Wasilefski of Hummelstown, PA.

He graduated from G.A.R. Memorial High School in Wilkes Barre as president of his class. He then went on to college on an athletic scholarship at The Citadel in Charleston, SC and graduated in 1952 at the top of his class.

During the Korean War, he served two years in the Army. He spent his entire professional career of 38 years with AT&T (Bell System) where he participated in the support of NORAD, development of the first telecommunications satellite (Telstar), and implementing the original 911 system.

He is survived by his five children: Charles Malacarne (wife Heidi) of Leesburg, VA, Anthony Malacarne (wife Lauren) of Ashburn, VA, Elizabeth Castro (husband Thomas) of Houston, TX,Suzanne Iasiello (husband Anthony) of Knoxville, TN, and Arthur Malacarne (wife Melissa) of Round Hill, VA, and eleven of the finest grandchildren and six of the greatest great grandchildren you’ll ever find.

A service will be held Friday, February 26, 2021 at 10:30AM at Saint Theresa Catholic Church 21370 St. Theresa Lane Ashburn, VA 20147. Final internment for Albert and Rosemarie Malacarne will be held at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made as a Memorial Gift honoring Albert Malacarne to the American Heart Association atwww.heart.org

