Early Giving Opens for Give Choose Campaign

The Community Foundation for Loudoun and Northern Fauquier Counties will hold its annual Give Choose fundraising event Tuesday, March 16, but the donations to support more than 100 charities already are rolling in.

Give Choose, an annual day of online giving, challenges area residents to donate to local nonprofit organizations at givechoose.org. In 2020, Give Choose raised $620,000 for local nonprofits. Since its inception in 2014, Give Choose has raised more than $1.8 million. The average gift made by donors during Give Choose is $125.

The 115 charities registered to participate in this year’s event is the most ever. They include organizations focused on animal welfare, the environment, health, human services, education, youth, and arts and culture.

Donations of $10 or more can be made through the Give Choose site. Donations may be made up to two weeks in advance.Local businesses also participate in Give Choose through sponsorships, which provide a prize pool to be awarded to participating nonprofits through March 16.