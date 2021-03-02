Letter: Jorge Rivera, Purcellville

Virginia legislators are contradictory, to word things objectively. Subjectively, they’re downright appalling. They passed legislation in February allowing women greater access to abortions. The same day, they passed legislation banning the death penalty.

In passing those bills, the majority of Virginia’s legislators have said, “women need the right to kill their unborn children but it’s immoral to put convicted murderers to death.”

The Senate and House bills regarding abortion coverage are identical. Theyremove the ban on abortion coverage for health insurance plans offered through the health exchange. Their passage makes Virginia the first state in the south to end those types of restrictions on abortion access.

The legislators also passed legislationto abolish the death penalty in Virginia.

Brian Welsh, the man convicted of brutally gunning down a mother and son in 2018 who was sentenced to two life terms in prison this week, is one of many criminals who have committed heinous crimes who will live the rest of his days knowing he will never face death from the state. In the decades to come, dozens of other murders (many of whom will undoubtedly commit murders even more brutal than Welsh’s) will be convicted and sentenced to life in prison. But they will head to the penitentiary knowing the state will never kill them.

In the coming decades, unborn babies growing safely their mothers’ wombs will be brutally killed at all stages of life. One of the arguments for greater abortion access is this: “the state should not be allowed to restrict a woman’s right to end something that could inhibit her ability to continue living a comfortable life.” But that “something” is the woman’s unborn child. It is the murder of an innocent life.

Meanwhile, let’s never put another convicted murderer to death again in Virginia, because their lives are much too important. We preach that all lives matter and all lives are important … except for the unborn.

Jorge Rivera, Purcellville