Chad Harvey, 1973-2021

Chad Harvey entered this world on 10-27-1973 in Leesburg, VA. He left in peace on 2-26-2021 with his mother, Sue, and his significant other, Joelle Good, by his side.

He graduated from Loudoun County High School in 1991.

Chad is predeceased by his father, Lee Harvey, Aunt Carol, Uncle Bill and his cousins Mark Wilson and Scott Hague. Chad is survived by his mother, Sue Harvey; sister, Brooke McTigue; his neice and nephew Molly and Jacob McTigue. His loving family also includes aunts, uncles, and cousins with whom he shared his life. His best friends from childhood, Robby, Leigh, and Brian, flew across the country to be by his side.

There will be no service at this time.

Please consider donations to Mercy House Endicott, NY or Loudoun County Animal Shelter in Waterford, VA.

