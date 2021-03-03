Connie Edward Mallory, 1935-2021

Connie Edward Mallory departed this life on February 23rd at Heritage Hall in Leesburg, Virginia.

He was born January 20, 1935, the son of the late Floyd and Susie Mallory.

Connie grew up in Leesburg, Virginia. In the early ’60s he moved to Hamilton, Virginia where he spent the remainder of his life. He worked extremely hard as a custodian during the day and food service in the evenings.

Connie was preceded in death by his wife, the late Juanita Mallory. He is survived by his daughters and son Linda Mallory, Sandra Veney and Kenneth Lloyd; grandchildren Ashley, Shannon, Yaw, Ode, Nicole, Lani and Carmen; great-grandchildren, Edward, Shanya, and Ryan; sisters Laverne Parker and Francis Coleman; three brothers-in-law, Kenneth Parker, Wilbert Luck, Sr. and Jimmy Coleman; nieces, Casilda Bryant, Mary Elizabeth Trammell; nephews; Connie Mallory, Bryan Parker, Steven Parker, Kenneth Parker Jr., Reverend Lawrence Bryant and grandniece Darselle Parker. A host of friends and other relatives. He was loved by his family and friends and will be missed by all.

Private visitation and viewing will be held on Saturday March. 6, 2021 from 9:00 a.m. till time of service 11:00 a.m. at Lyles Funeral Chapel, 630 South 20th Street, Purcellville, VA 20132.

Private Interment will be held at the Trough Hill Cemetery, Hume, VA.

