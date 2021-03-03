DMV Security Guard Charged with Assaulting Customer

An Alexandria man working as a security guard at the Sterling office of the Division of Motor Vehicles has been charged with unlawful wounding after a scuffle with a customer Tuesday afternoon.

According to the report, Loudoun County deputies were called to the Free Court office at 1 p.m. March 2 for a report of a disorderly customer. Deputies were told a customer was pulling on a credit card machine and was confronted by security guard hired by the DMV. As the customer was attempting to leave, the security guard forcibly detained the man and struck him with a baton.

The customer was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

The security guard, Sani Barua, 34, of Alexandria, was arrested and taken to the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center, where he was released on his own recognizance.

The case remains under investigation.